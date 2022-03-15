UNITED STATES—In 1977, American consumer debt was found to be $200 billion, however, today, it has grown to more than $15.24 trillion which represents a 7520% spike in debt within the United States. In other words, a whirlwind of consumer debt has been flowing through the nation over the past few decades and growing stronger with each passing year.

As of right now, there are 44 million Americans who are considered to be in “serious debt.” – with the benchmark for “serious debt” being over $30,000 worth of debt.

With that said, here’s a comprehensive look at the consumer debt crisis.

What is the American Consumer Debt Crisis?

Present day American society is heavily driven by debt in some form.

Debt allows the average American to go Christmas shopping, purchase their dream house, buy their dream car and get world-class education without necessarily having a ton of cash-in-hand.

To a large extent, it essentially allows everyday Americans to live above their means – which on one hand can be useful for individuals and households that need to make expensive emergency purchases – and on the other hand, can be damaging to people who take regular loans for compulsive spending.

Regardless of the reason for taking loans – the fact is, tens of millions of Americans are currently in debt – so much so that Aon’s 2018 DC Financial Wellbeing Global Employee Survey found that nearly half of workers in the U.S. carry credit card debt they can’t pay off each month.

Most consumer debts fall into the following categories: credit card debt, auto loans, student loans, and mortgages.

Key Causes of the Crisis

One of the leading causes of the consumer debt crisis is individuals and workers taking loans they cannot possibly pay back relative to their income and cost of living.

Another cause is the recent effect of Covid-19 lockdown policies on job availability.

Following the 2020 lockdowns, many businesses were closed and experienced massive declines during the pandemic, which affected their ability to generate revenue.

Another key reason has to do with student loans.

Considering how expensive college can be in the U.S, it makes sense for students to take out loans in order to gain competency and enter the work force – however, sometimes things don’t play out as expected for many graduates with student loans as they find themselves not earning enough to pay off their debts.

Government policies and inflation as we’ve seen over the past year also play a role in the consumer debt crisis.

How to Solve the Crisis

There are multiple routes to take in terms of solving the American debt crisis, but the most impactful of them depend on the U.S government.

For starters, the government could take extra steps to offer free financial literacy programs to everyday Americans in order to educate people about how to manage their money, how to avoid insurmountable debt and how to climb out of debt if they’ve already fallen into it.

For those who still need financing, individuals may also consider seeking low-rate personal loans which have a comparatively lower rate of interest in comparison to credit cards for example.

The government could also work towards “forgiving” certain kinds of debt such as student loans, considering they are, in a sense, “unavoidable” for people who come from low-income families.

The scope of the American consumer debt crisis is worrisome. Everett Dirksen is quoted to have said, “A billion here, a billion there, sooner or later it adds up to real money.” The American consumer market and the government have to monitor the crisis in a bid to avoid it spiraling out of control.