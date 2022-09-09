BEVERLY HILLS—On Thursday, September 15 from 6-8 p.m., Beverly Hills will hold an informational meeting for the community about the city’s emergency preparedness program, ‘JUST IN CASE BH.’ The meeting will take place at Greystone Mansion, 905 Loma Vista Drive.

‘JUST IN CASE BH’ was developed by Beverly Hills together with residents, the Fire and Police Departments, Neighborhood Watch, and businesses to ensure the community is connected, informed and prepared in the event of an emergency or a natural disaster.

The key to success is participation from as many residents and businesses as possible. ‘JUST IN CASE BH’ relies on key leadership positions held by residents including Zone Coordinator, Neighborhood Coordinator and Block Captain. For more details on open positions and how to get involved visit justincasebh.org.