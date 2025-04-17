UNITED STATES—I sometimes wish my life was a bit more compacted, so I don’t feel like I’m running on steam at times. I think this started for me in high school and it feels like it has been like that ever since. My day starts super early, and it doesn’t end until the wee hours of the night, and that has been a constant for me, but America that doesn’t mean it’s a good thing. I think the last 6 months have been quite challenging for me because I feel like I am being pulled in so many directions I want to scream at times.

My father is sick, he is getting ready to move and that is all sorts of stress to handle with the notion, I won’t just be able to get in a car and see him within 15-30 minutes. I’m worried about my mom and all the stress she has on her plate and trying to help and deliver a hand whenever possible. I have a job that is demanding, and it feels like the notion of not worrying about something is impossible.

I have my other job that is physically demanding and when I get home, I just want to take a deep sigh, and if that wasn’t enough, you have family drama it seems always and then I’m trying to complete my doctoral degree in English and Film Studies.

Yes, life is life, and my plate is not just beyond full it is spilling over. I would not call myself a people pleaser, but I’ve come aware I don’t always say the words, “No” when I should. You cannot do it all and if you try it is going to catch up with in the worst ways possible. How so? You simply crash and burn in a way that you don’t recover. It takes you a moment to really regenerate and recover from what has unfolded in your life. Where you’re taking all the trauma and stress you have, and you literally break.

That did happen to me once as an undergraduate because my parents could understand what I didn’t have more free time. I just sort of snapped and started balling. I felt embarrassed but relieved at the first time because I think my parents finally realized all the pressure that was on me. I literally was working around the clock, so I had enough money to pay my tuition, bills and keep my head above water. They didn’t know that, but once they realized it, it made perfect sense to them.

Sometimes you just must turn it off in life and it’s not about locking people out, you have to have a moment of clarity for yourself. We sometimes push ourselves too much thinking we can do it all and the reality is that we cannot do it all. You have to pick and choose what you do daily and realize when you’ve bitten off more than you can chew.

I always have people pulling at me and I don’t want to disappoint someone by saying I can’t do it, but I’ve come to the realization I have to at times. I just cannot be there for everyone all the time whenever they want me to be because then I’m the one you are exhausted or angry or snappy. I don’t like to be that person, but I’m realizing that when I’m exhausted I may not always be the nicest guy, and I don’t want to take that out on family, friends or work.

Yeah, you must catch yourself and realize when you’re doing too much or you just need a moment for a breather. When you’re exhausted, you’re not going to be able to give your best and who does that help? No one. Life is full of challenges, and you have to pick and choose what you can do, what you can’t do and what you can manage on a consistent basis. The burnout notion is very realistic, and people don’t seem to think they can be a victim of it, but I can guarantee you it does, and when it strikes it takes an extremely long time to recover.

Written By Jason Jones