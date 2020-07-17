AMERICA—On Friday, July 17, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg announced that she is undergoing chemotherapy to treat a recurrence of liver cancer.

Ginsburg, 87, said she began chemotherapy in May after a February scan revealed lesions on her liver.

“Immunotherapy first essayed proved unsuccessful. The chemotherapy course, however, is yielding positive results. Satisfied that my treatment course is now clear, I am providing this information,” Ginsburg said in a statement.

The justice has announced that she will continue her job on the Supreme Court, stating, “Throughout, I have kept up with opinion writing and all other Court work. I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam. I remain fully able to do that.”

Ginsburg also faced medical attention at John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore this week to remove gall stones and treat an infection. She was discharged one day later on July 15.

Ginsburg has been treated in the past for for colon, pancreatic, and lung cancer. She will continue to receive bi-weekly cancer treatment.

The justice’s health has gathered attention over recent years due to the prospect that President Trump could name a third justice to the Supreme Court. The court currently has a 5-4 majority of conservative justices, and the vacancy could push the court in an even more conservative direction.

When a reporter told President Trump of Ginsburg’s recent hospitalization on July 14, he responded by saying “I wish her the best.”