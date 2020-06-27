HOLLYWOOD— On June 25, Justin Bieber, 26, filed a $20 million defamation lawsuit against two women who used Twitter to accuse the singer of sexual assault.

The lawsuit names the two women as “Jane Does,” who are identified by their Twitter accounts @ItsnotKadi and @danielleglvn in which they go by the names of Kadi and Danielle. Danielle’s account has since been deleted.

Kadi claimed that Bieber assaulted her on May 5, 2015 at a hotel in New York City. “He started kissing me, touching my body and caressing me,” she wrote on her account. “He pinned me down pulled my leggings down and his shorts and penetrated me.”

Danielle claimed that Bieber assaulted her on March 10, 2014 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Austin, Texas.

The complaint states that both accusations are “factually impossible, and disproven both by indisputable documentary evidence and the individuals’ own admissions.”

“It is abundantly clear that these two individuals are trying to capitalize on the climate of fear permeating the entertainment industry, Hollywood and corporate America, whereby it is open season for anyone to make any claim (no matter how vile, unsupported, and provably false) about anyone without consequence,” the lawsuit adds.

The lawsuit adds that there are witnesses and documentary evidence that can prove that Bieber was not at the Four Seasons Hotel in Austin on March 9, 2014, in response to Danielle’s claim. The lawsuit claims that Bieber and his then-girlfriend Selena Gomez attended SXSW on March 9.

In response to Kadi’s claim, the lawsuit accuses her of seeking fame with these accusations. They cite a tweet from her Twitter account in which she says “I wanna star in a netflix series! twitter do ur thing.” There are also tweets in which Kadi says “@justinbieber … you’re so cute I love You!!! I’ll pay you to rape me, ok?”

On Twitter, Bieber addressed the rumors by stating, “Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action.”

Bieber is filing for $10 million each from Danielle and Kadi for defamation. He is being represented by Hollywood attorney Martin Singer of Lavely & Singer.

Bieber is known for his hit songs “Baby” (2010), “As Long As You Love Me” (2012), and “Love Yourself” (2015). He got married to model Hailey Bieber in 2018.