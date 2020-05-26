BEVERLY HILLS—On Sunday, May 24 singer Justin Bieber was spotted going to a restaurant in Beverly Hills. He had reportedly returned to Los Angeles with his wife Hailey Bieber about four days ago as restrictions of COVID-19 started to ease.

Justin Bieber was seen visiting his favourite Italian restaurant II Pastaio in Beverly Hills. He was not accompanied by his supermodel wife Hailey Bieber, however. He was wearing a sporty attire and a mask belonging to the brand Drew House which he co-founded. On the same day he also posted a picture on Instagram expressing his gratitude for Jesus. The couple had previously went to self-isolate in their lake house in Ontario, Canada with the break-out of COVID-19. They have returned back to their house in Los Angeles recently as social restrictions started to relax.

Their colossal mansion in Beverly Hills in Los Angeles is luxurious and spacious, with 5 bedrooms and seven bathrooms, a large living room combined with the kitchen, as well as a home-made cinema and an outdoor pool. This place is an ideal location showcasing many of the couple’s hobbies such as their TikTok videos, photographs, artwork, a games room for Super Shot arcade games and a mirrored bathtub which featured one of Hailey’s photoshoots, too. Justin had announced the October of last year via Instagram that they would be selling the mansion. Justin has already received several offers for the house, but it is still not confirmed if the artwork will be intact for the new house owner or not.