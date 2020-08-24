AMERICA—On Sunday, August 23, the music artist, Justin Townes Earle, died at the age of 38.

The news of the artist’s death was confirmed in a post on Earle’s official Facebook account which stated, “It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend Justin. So many of you have relied on his music and lyrics over the years and we hope that his music will continue to guide you on your journeys.” The reason for Earle’s death is not yet known.

The Tennessee-born singer and songwriter worked on music genres of Americana, Blues, Country and Folk. Earle has been a part of two bands based in Nashville in the past, including The Distributors, a rock band, as well as a band with a combo of ragtime and bluegrass, The Swindlers. Then, the singer launched a solo career in 2007, where he released a debut EP song called Yuma. He signed a contract with the Chicago’s Bloodshot Records, and released an album named The Good Life in 2008. Another album of the artist, Nothing’s Gonna Change the Way You Feel About Me Now was selected as number 37 in the top 50 albums of 2012. In 2017, Earle had an agreement with the New West Records, who released albums outside of Nashville, such as the Kids in the Street.

Earle had been dealing with a drug addiction since he was 12, as well. He addressed this issue in the Walking the Floor podcast in 2017 with Chris Shiflett, where he explained that he got sober when he began focusing on his music. He said, “I got all my craziness out of the way as a coffeehouse musician and a roadie.” The singer married to Jenn Marie Maynard in 2013, and has a daughter named Etta.