ATLANTA GEORGIA—On July 30, Vice President Kamala Harris hosted a campaign rally at the Georgia State University Convocation Center. The opening act for the Harris rally was rapper, Megan Thee Stallion.



The focus of this rally was kept on Harris’s pro-abortion agenda.



Harris advocates for abortion on demand in all nine months of pregnancy at any time for any reason. Before the overturning of Roe v. Wade, true pro-abortion doctors and medical staff participated in actions such as partial-birth abortions, which is when a slit is cut at the area of the brain stem as the infant’s head is emerging from its mother’s womb for the first time.



Megan Thee Stallion twerked and gyrated on the stage while singing to a wild crowd. As she sang her hit song, “Savage,” she riled up the crowd, singing “Hotties for Harris.”



In her days as California Senator, Harris, was referred to by her peers as the U.S. Senate’s most liberal Senator. As the Democrat presumptive presidential nominee, she is now said to be the most radical candidate ever to run for President including Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT). Bernie Sanders has encouraged others to vote for Harris. Sanders, personally, has not chosen to endorse Kamala Harris.



Harris may have had enough followers to keep her in the U.S. Senate. She now has the support of Former Presidents Barack and Michelle Obama and Bill and Hillary Clinton. She also has the endorsement of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), and Ilhan Omar (D-MN). These are the four women who have been dubbed, “The Squad.”



It is a common practice for candidates elected as President to appoint their fellow constituents who endorsed and supported them during their campaign to key positions in their Administration.

Much like Trump is likely to reappoint Dr. Ben Carson, and appoint Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), and Rep. Tim Scott (R-SC) to key positions in his Administration.



Not everyone was a fan of Harris’s rally or Megan Thee Stallion’s performances. First media reports indicated that Vice President Harris drew a crowd of 10,000 people. The maximum capacity at the Georgia State University Convocation Center is 7,500.



A woman from Birmingham named Catherine told reporters that, Megan Thee Stallion’s performance “was disgusting”, and that “the media took their cameras and went slowly over this huge crowd. When that rap star left, the crowd left too, leaving hardly anyone standing. They were all there to listen to Megan.”



Another woman from the suburbs of Atlanta who answers to CoCo laughed at the way Kamala Harris talked at the Georgia rally.



“I laughed my a$$ off listening to talk show host, Michael Berry trying to imitate Kamala Harris’s attempting to talk like she’s a black lady from the deep south.”



CoCo was referencing conservative talk show host Michael Berry. On the Michael Berry Show, he did a great imitation of Kamala Harris trying to talk like a black woman from southern Georgia. Then he did another imitation of Hillary Clinton doing the same while she was running for President. I guess they don’t know that an educated black woman could just as easily be from Georgia.

The southern states of Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana, and Florida are predominantly conservative. By the number of homes flying Trump flags, I think you’d agree that Kamala Harris was rallying in Trump Country.



Dr. Alveda King, the niece of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is an Evangelical Christian and a pro-life advocate. She made the following statements. The first statement was made on July 14, soon after the assassination attempt of Donald J. Trump.



“My prayers are with President Trump, his family, and all of America tonight. It’s time for our nation to commit itself to prayer, forgiveness, nonviolence, and unity.”



King reposted an older post on her Twitter now X, social media page.



“I am the niece of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Listen to my words… President Trump is not a racist!! He is one of the best Presidents America has ever seen! I fully support him!