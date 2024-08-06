WASHINGTON DC—On August 5, Vice President Kamala Harris announced her choice as her running mate, and the Democrat’s presumptive nominee, Governor Tim Walz (D-MN) for the seat of Vice President should Harris win the 2024 Presidential election.



According to his webpage, Walz was initially a high school teacher. He was first elected Governor of Minnesota in 2018. Governor Walz advocated for the free lunch program in public schools. Walz advocated for the free lunch program for public schools.



In addition, Walz advocated for tampons to be provided in the boys’ bathrooms in Minnesota schools. This action earned Governor Walz the unfortunate nickname, “Tampon Tim.” If you hear that Kamala Harris’s VP pick was, Tampon Tim, this is how he earned the name.



The George Floyd riots began in Minnesota on May 26, 2020. On the night of May 28, 2020, the Minneapolis Police Department’s 3rd precinct was burned to the ground. No arrests were reported. Police officials moved their headquarters elsewhere. At the time, it was suggested that Governor Walz call in the National Guard to restore order.

Walz argued with officials suggesting that the protesters, “need their space to express their outrage.” And so, Minneapolis, Minnesota burned. Many of their structures burned including some family businesses.



On August 6, 2024, a woman who co-owned the local Auto Zone with her family, called into the Clay Travis radio talk show. The former owner told of the day her brother called and told her to turn on the TV. Their family business was burning.



They went out to see what was happening, and the local police informed them that we saw the Police Station burning, and your business burning, “But we were told not to do anything.”



Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis spoke out on Kamala Harris’s VP Pick.



“Minnesota was ground zero for the Black Lives Matter riots of 2020. Harris egged it on and Walz sat by and let Minneapolis burn,” DeSantis stated.



During his tenure as Governor, Walz has become one of the most progressive Governors’ in the U.S. Walz is beyond pro-choice. He and Vice President Harris are both pro-abortion advocates.



The following response was posted on the Susan B. Anthony website.



“Kamala Harris and Tim Walz make up the most pro-abortion presidential ticket America has ever seen. There is no daylight between them on this issue,” said SBA Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser.



“Walz is, no moderate when it comes to abortion. Last year Walz signed the ‘PRO Act,’ which was at the time the country’s most extreme law enshrining abortion on demand throughout pregnancy as a ‘fundamental right’ without limits of any kind. He then signed further legislation grossly expanding taxpayer-funded abortion, stripping away the state’s informed consent protections, and significantly weakening protections for babies born alive.”



On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, Governor Walz enacted a law that reportedly enshrined abortion rights into the Minnesota Constitution.



Abortion in Minnesota is legal until fetal viability with a 24-hour wait period before the abortion. Walz law protects Minnesota health providers and patients from abortion-related prosecution in other states.



The following came directly from the abortion finder website. There is no indication that the woman gets counseling or follow-up treatment for the post-partum depression that follows the end-of-life procedure.



“Abortion is legal throughout pregnancy in Minnesota – there is no ban or limit on abortion in Minnesota based on how far along in pregnancy you are.



Parental involvement is not required in Minnesota. If you’re younger than 18, you can consent to an abortion and do not have to notify a parent to get an abortion in Minnesota.”



One of Walz’s claims to fame by reportedly making Minnesota into a “Trans-refuge state.” On March 8, 2023, Walz signed an Executive Order protecting what used to be called sex changes and is now known as gender-affirming care, including puberty blockers, surgeries, and hormone therapy. Governor Walz’s executive order made it all legal.



In April 2023, he signed the Trans Refuge bill prohibiting the enforcement of out-of-state subpoenas /arrests/warrants/extradition requests for those traveling into Minnesota from out of state to have what has been referred to as gender-affirming surgery.



Former Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi defended Harris’s VP choice in an MSNBC with Joe Scarborough after he referred to Governor Walz as “Progressive.”



“Tim Walz is wonderful. He served in the House [2007-2019]. To characterize him as left is so unreal. He’s right down the middle,” Pelosi stated.



Walz is also a retired Army National Guard Non-Commissioned Officer.











