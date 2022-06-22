UNITED STATES—The Democratic National Committee (DNC) Women’s Forum June fundraising event featuring a photo opportunity with Vice President Kamala Harris, has been postponed.



Prices for the event with the VP were originally set at $15,000. According to reports, ticket sales for the fundraiser were down prompting the postponement and the new rate of $5,000.



One Tweeter, @ShotGun Bonnie, referred to the price reduction as a Blue Light Special at Kmart.



The Vice President’s approval ratings are currently up to 39 percent from 25 percent previously held in the fall.

According to the DNC Deputy Communications Director, Daniel Wessel, they raise plenty of money. Wessel told Fox News digital that they work with their hosts to set their prices stating:

“As has always been the case, there are a variety of different ticket levels for every event as is pretty standard for finance events. We’ve raised record amounts of money with the help from both Vice President Harris and President Biden, so we’re going to continue to do what clearly works well for the party and our donors.”



The pricing for the forum only showed the lowest priced tickets as sold out.

In a recent MSNBC interview, National Correspondent, Joy Reid indicated that Vice President Kamala Harris is treated unfairly due to her gender and the color of her skin.

“Most of the media is still White and male. And their take on Kamala Harris becomes the take. It becomes conventional wisdom,” said Reid.