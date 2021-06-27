UNITED STATES−On Friday, June 25, Vice President, Kamala Harris, boarded Air Force Two departing Joint Base Andrews making her first official trip to the U.S. border near Mexico.

The VP traveled with the Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, Senate Judiciary Committee Chair, Dick Durban, and Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX).

The foursome toured the Customs and Border Patrol facility, El Paso Central Processing Center along with some shelters in the area.

Upon her arrival, there were people lining the streets, blowing whistles, and holding signs that read, “Kamala Go Back.”

Harris’s border visit comes 93 days after Biden lead the effort to find the root causes of the surge in immigrant crossings and apprehensions at the southwest border.

Rough video footage depicts VP Harris, meeting the Border Patrol staff at the El Paso Central Processing Center, where she viewed the documentation on their computers.

Looking forward to welcoming @VP Harris to El Paso – America’s new Ellis Island. As I told VP last March, El Paso has chosen to employ compassion toward those seeking refuge, and her visit will provide key context for her diplomatic efforts to address root causes of migration. — Rep. Veronica Escobar (@RepEscobar) June 24, 2021

Harris, who has served the border state of California as a Senator since 2017, has come under great scrutiny over the amount of time it took the VP to visit and address the issues at the U.S. border with Mexico.

Donald J. Trump has publicly shared his plans to visit the border on Wednesday, June 30. He is to meet with Texas Governor, Greg Abbot.

Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-TX) indicated on Twitter that this was a planned trip by Harris and that Rep. Escobar prepared the asylum seekers beforehand.

Kamala Harris is going to the southern border with @RepEscobar, who secretly sent her staff to Mexico to coach asylum seekers. This is the Biden Immigration plan. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) June 25, 2021

Tom Homan, the Former Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), has been critical of the Biden administration’s actions when it has come to immigration.

“Being in the U.S. illegally is no longer illegal under the Biden administration,” Homan stated.

Homan also made a statement to Fox Business ‘Mornings with Maria,’ stating that the Biden administration sending taxpayer money to Central America is, “the single most dumb idea,” and that, “the Biden administration sending taxpayer money to Central Americans to stop them from coming to the U.S. will not actually deter them.” Homan went on to say that it will actually help illegals pay an “alien smuggler” to get them across the border.

The following chart shows the increase in immigrants entering the country illegally.

White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, responded to questions regarding the time it took VP Harris to make her first visit to the border.

“We made an assessment within our government about when it was an appropriate time for her to go to the border,” Psaki stated.

El Paso, TX is reportedly listed as both one of the poorest as well as one of the safest, and hottest cities in the U.S. Travelers heading to West Texas could expect temperatures well over 100 degrees with very few trees to offer any relief from the sun.