AMERICA−On Wednesday, August 12, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and California’s Senator Kamala Harris made their first political debut together at a press conference in Wilmington, Delaware. Harris began slamming President Trump in her speech soon after taking the stage in what turned out to be a series of lies. Much of what the VP nominee had to say lacked merit. Her statements and the facts are below.

“The President’s management of the pandemic has plunged us into the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression and we’re experiencing a moral reckoning with racism and systemic injustice that has brought a new coalition of conscience to the streets of our country demanding change,” said Kamala Harris.

The facts are that prior to the outbreak of the coronavirus, the Trump economy was reportedly the best it had been in 50 years. News reports from June of 2019 indicate the best labor market in the last 51 years. The Gross Domestic Product was over three percent prior to the pandemic. Wages were at an all-time high.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported improvements in the labor market on August 7, 2020.

“Experts reported that we would lose 7.5 million jobs in the month of May. Instead, we gained 2.5 million,” said President Trump.

Harris went on to say, “America is crying out for leadership, yet we have a President that cares more about himself than the people who elected him. A President who makes every challenge we take even more difficult to solve.”

This is not true. When the rioters took to the streets of Portland, Oregon, President Trump offered the assistance of the National Guard to quell the violence. His request was denied.

On June 2, President Trump called in the National Guard in Washington D.C. for additional protection against rioters and looters. On June 5, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser requested that all additional police and military personnel in D.C. be removed. On June 7, her request was granted.

Senator Harris cited hungry school children, as shown in the picture. The Trump administration took care of the children and welfare recipients affected by the pandemic.

On April 17, the USDA and President Trump announced their Coronavirus Food Assistance Program to provide $19 million in immediate relief and $16 million in direct support of agriculture and an additional $3 million to purchased fresh produce, dairy, and meat to be distributed to food banks across the U.S.

The Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) in the Families First Coronavirus Relief Act provides free lunch programs through schools to low-income families on public assistance or with children dependent on the free school lunch program.

Harris criticized the President’s The House Intelligence Committee reportedly did not warn President Trump (during the Impeachment inquiry lead by Adam Schiff) of the incoming threat of the coronavirus from China. When President Trump learned of the pandemic, he restricted travel to and from China.