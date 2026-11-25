WEST HOLLYWOOD—Kameron McCoy, age 29, has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting his spouse. The attack occurred at about 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15, at an apartment complex in the 800 block of Westbourne Drive. The sheriff’s office has not named the victim.

The WeHo Times obtained video of the attack, which has spread online. It shows a man forcing a woman to the floor of an apartment lobby. He then pulls her by her legs across the lobby and down a stairway, and appears to say something to her before walking off. One horrified viewer on X posted a comment encouraging other women to learn how to defend themselves.

When deputies arrived, McCoy had already driven off in the victim’s own car. According to a Nixle alert released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, McCoy was found later that day. The Sheriff’s Station says the arrest was peaceful, however, no motive has been released.

The call that brought deputies to Westbourne Drive did not start out as a domestic violence report. They were asked to “check the vicinity,” and only after speaking with the woman did they realize she had been attacked and taken against her will. Neighbors in the building watched it unfold.

Investigators leaned on those neighbors and the building’s cameras to piece together what happened. The victim’s car turned up abandoned a short drive from the complex. Word of McCoy’s description went out to patrol units, and deputies from outside the area took him into custody.

Prosecutors filed three counts against McCoy on November 18, 2026. He faces kidnapping and spousal assault charges, along with a count for interfering with a wireless communication device. California law uses that charge when a person keeps someone from reaching help by phone. Whether the woman needed medical care has not been disclosed.

Captain Fanny Lapkin, who oversees the West Hollywood station, singled out her team for its handling of the case. Lapkin stated, “I commend everyone involved for their professionalism, coordination, and commitment to public safety.”

It was the second kidnapping case in West Hollywood in less than a week. On the morning of November 10, 2026, a woman walking into a building on Almont Drive was grabbed by a man, but she fought her way loose. Deputies arrested the suspect, Andrew Fuller II, 23, who was close by.

County prosecutors charged Fuller with felony kidnapping two days later. Sheriff’s officials have clarified that nothing ties the two cases together. Anyone with information can contact the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station at (310) 855-8850.