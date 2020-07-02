HIDDEN HILLS— On Tuesday, June 30, Kim Kardashian shared via an Instagram video that her husband, Kanye West, surprised her with a new bathroom design in their house in Los Angeles, which she mentioned resembles an “enchanted forest”.

On Tuesday, the reality star from the TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian, 39, shared an Instagram video with her fans, where she showcases her new bathroom which was changed by her husband, singer Kanye West, 42. Kim had previously visited their ranch house in Wyoming for a getaway, and returned to their Hidden Hills mansion on Tuesday, where she was surprised by Kanye.

In the video, Kim’s new bathroom is seen decorated with colorful flowers and greenery. There are also flowers around the cement tub, which is planted with tall grass and trees. In the clip, she can be heard saying,

“So I come home, and my whole bathroom is decorated like an enchanted forest,” and “It’s so beautiful, and so visually pretty, and so sweet of my husband.”

Kanye West has also congratulated wife Kim on the same day via Twitter for becoming a billionaire. She had initially started making money off of starring as a main character in the reality show with her family, but she also gathered wealth by launching her own business in the recent years. She came up with the mobile game Kim Kardashian: Hollywood in 2014, and later launched a fragrance campaign named the KWW Beauty in 2017, as well as Skims in 2019, a shapewear brand.