MALIBU—Kanye West was spotted as he enjoyed a ranch visit in Malibu on Thursday, June 10, after a birthday visit with Russian model Irina Shayk in France. According to reports, the two have been causally seeing each other for weeks.

West and Shayk were photographed together in Provence, France, for his birthday. A source revealed to Page Six magazine that the two have actually been together for months and had a past romantic history before his marriage to Kim Kardashian. Kardashian filed for a divorce in February 2021. West pursued Shayk early in the springtime, but they have just recently started regularly seeing each other.

The two were seen arriving in New York after their trip to France. They were photographed on the tarmac at the Teterboro Airport. West was wearing a blue hooded jacket and pulled his hood around his face to keep from being seen. Neither West nor Shayk has issued a statement on whether they are dating or not.

West has won a total of 16 Grammy Awards during his musical career. He shares four children with Kim. Shayk previously dated Oscar-nominee Bradley Cooper who she shares a daughter with.