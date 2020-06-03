HOLLYWOOD— Kanye West and Kim Kardashian threaten to sue their former bodyguard.

The couple has warned their former bodyguard that if he does not stop talking negatively of them, they will serve him with a multi-million dollar lawsuit. The couple fired off a cease and desist letter to Kanye’s ex-bodyguard, Steve Stanulis, claiming he went on the “Hollywood Raw Podcast” a few weeks back and made “false and defamatory” statements, which simultaneously also breached their confidentiality agreement.

According to the letter, Kim and Kanye claim Steve signed the agreement in February 2016, and it prohibits him from revealing any personal or business information about them, which the couple claim is exactly what Stanulis did.

On the “Hollywood Raw Podcast”, Stanulis claimed Kanye had “ridiculous rules”, and referenced examples such as walking 10 paces behind him on city streets, as well claiming West would become angry if Stanulis blocked a paparazzi shot.

The couple has since threatened to sue Stanulis for at least $10 million for breaching their confidentiality deal if he decides to do so again.

In May 2016, the West’s threatened Stanulis with a similar lawsuit, except then they asked for a public apology as well.

According to Stanulis’ IMDB profile, the former bodyguard began his career as an NYPD police officer before turning to security work after becoming injured. Stanulis has also provided security for actor Leonardo DiCaprio. Stanulis is now an actor, producer, and writer.