UNITED STATES—Rapper Kanye West started his presidential campaign in South Carolina on Sunday, July 19, by speaking out against the acts of American historical figure Harriet Tubman and discussing his stance on abortion.

The Yeezy designer announced his run for presidency earlier this month on July 4. He received mixed reviews and criticisms about his run. He made his first appearance in North Charleston, SC with hundreds gathering in a venue. It was reported that only registered guests were to attend the event, but there was no RSVP information on the campaign website.

West gave personal and sometimes confusing points during his campaign rally. He referred to Harriet Tubman, known for helping salves escape via the Underground Railroad. Those slaves traveled north to seek freedom in the 19th century, with West stating she “never actually freed the slaves, she just had the slaves go work for other white people.”

West spoke about his views on abortion sharing that his “mother saved my life.” Kanye shared his experience with his wife, Kim Kardashian, about their first child, North. Even though it seemed at first that West was siding against abortion, he said that it should be legal. He believes that struggling mothers who have their child should be paid, saying, “Everybody that has a baby gets a million dollars.”

Kanye West needed 10,000 signatures by Monday, July 20, in order to put his name on the South Carolina ballot. He was not able to submit those signatures on time. Though he did not make it onto South Carolina’s ballot, the rapper has his name on the ballot in Oklahoma after paying a $35,000 filing fee.