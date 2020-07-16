WASHINGTON— Kanye West has reportedly dropped his 2020 presidential bid.

The 43-year-old rapper announced his intent to run for president on July 4 via Twitter. West tweeted: “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION.”

His wife, Kim Kardashian-West, quote tweeted it with an emoji of the American flag. Additionally, technology entrepreneur Elon Musk replied saying, “You have my full support!”

“He’s out,” said adviser Steve Kramer, who was hired to help West garner signatures, to The Intelligencer on Tuesday, July 14.

Kramer added: “I have nothing good or bad to say about Kanye. Everyone has their personal decision about why they make decisions. Running for president has to be one of the hardest things for someone to actually contemplate at that level.”

The attempt to get West on the Florida and South Carolina ballots was apparently going well, there was “overwhelming support.” West would have been a third-party candidate running against Democrat Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump.

On July 8, in an interview with Forbes, West said he no longer supports President Trump and that Biden is not “special.” He also expressed his pro-life stance and called out Planned Parenthood saying, “Planned Parenthood, has been placed inside cities by White supremacists to do the Devil’s work.”

On July 9, he posted a video on Twitter documenting himself registering to vote in Wyoming. Since the Forbes interview, West has not mentioned his bid for presidency and has yet to confirm whether or not he has dropped out.