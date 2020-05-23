CELEBRITY—The reality star from KUWTK, Kim Kardashian-West shared a picture of herself on Instagram on Friday, May 22 working out at home in a bikini that was small for her in size. Recently she has been promoting her clothing campaign SKIMS which ranges from nude underwear, shape-wear to leggings.

Kim Kardashian was lifting weights at home as seen from her recent Instagram post captioned “Quarantine Workout” this Friday where the first picture shows her posing suggestively on a stairmaster and the second picture is a zoom-in of her sculpted body. She is photographed in tiny bikini with leopard-print and Yeezy 500 High Tyrian sneakers, as well. She is also sporting a blonde wig in this picture. She had reported in late March that she is considering dying her blonde after the quarantine is over.

Furthermore, she has been working hard to advertise her SKIM campaign as she took her own shots from her Mac photo booth Monday showcasing her new collection: Summer Mesh which she also promoted on Instagram. She has been getting lots comments on her Instagram posts about SKIMS, where one fan actually commented on her “Quarantine Workout” post saying that she would like to see SKIMS garments in leopard-print. Not long ago on May 19, Kardashian has also confirmed production of her new face masks through SKIMS to help alleviate the face mask shortage during COVID-19. They were sold out very quickly. Critics have complained that Kardashian should have donated the face masks, rather than sell them as there are several vulnerable people that cannot afford to buy face masks at this point in time.