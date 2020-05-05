MALIBU—The house that was featured on ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ is heading to auction this coming month as first reported by the Observer on Wednesday, April 29.

The Malibu beachfront property in California was used by the Kardashian family to film episodes from ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ inside. According to Barron’s Online, the house will be auctioned at Concierge Auctions’ online platform from May 27-29.

The Concierge Auction says that the home was rented to the Kardashians in 2014 and was featured in Season 10 of “Keeping up with Kardashians.” Tiffany and Jonathan Rose are the current owners and the beachfront house which was purchased for $5.72 million.

According to Barron’s Online, the home was $25,000 a month in 2018 and full sale for $7.995 million. The listing with Rodrigo Iglesias of Hilton & Hyland states that the 4,456 square feet house is a 4 bed, 4 bath house, that has direct beachfront access, an entertainment area, and a chef’s kitchen.

The beach house was relisted this past February according to Business Insider, however, it was taken off the market in April for the purpose of it to be auctioned off. The residence recently remodeled different parts of the house including new hardwood floors, installed bigger windows, and extended the ceiling height.

The property also has an outdoor deck to entertain including a lounge and dining area as well as a hot tub. Ms. Rose, who is an actress and has starred in the films “Queen of the Lot” and “Bulletface,” told Barron’s Online that the house represents the epitome of California lifestyle.