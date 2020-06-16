SAN CLEMENTE— On June 12, authorities confirmed that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 28-year-old son, Adam Abdul-Jabbar, was arrested on Tuesday night, June 9, for allegedly stabbing his neighbor in San Clemente.

According to Carrie Braun with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, the department received a call about a stabbing that allegedly occurred between two neighbors in a San Clemente neighborhood on 10 p.m. Tuesday. This was said to have taken place as a result of a dispute between the neighbors.

Adam Abdul-Jabbar was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. He allegedly stabbed his neighbor multiple times throughout the dispute. The victim transported himself to the hospital. His injuries were non-life threatening and he is expected to survive.

Adam Abdul-Jabbar was released from custody after posting an unknown amount of bail. The investigation is still ongoing.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 73, is a former professional basketball player for the NBA for 20 seasons. He played for the Milwaukee Bucks from 1969–1975 and the Los Angeles Lakers from 1975–1989. As a record six-time NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) and a record 19-time NBA All-Star, he was honored as one of the 50 Greatest Players in NBA History in 1996.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had an Instagram Live event scheduled for June 12 at 2 p.m. EDT with the Washington Post to discuss race, health, and politics.