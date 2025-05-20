SANTA MONICA—On Monday, May 19, Lt. Lewis Gilmour of the Santa Monica Police Department informed Canyon News a suspect was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting during an attempted robbery.

The SMPD reported on Sunday, May 18, at approximately 9:30 p.m., officers responded within two minutes to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at a business in the 1300 block of 3rd Street Promenade.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the business owner was conducting a private, after-hours sale with a known associate when a second individual—conspiring with the known associate—entered the closed store and sprayed the victim with a chemical irritant.

A struggle ensued and the victim, who was in legal possession of a firearm, shot the intruder. The suspect was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from injuries sustained. His identity has not been disclosed pending notification of kin.

The associate, who coordinated the meeting, Karen Melikyan, 41, was detained at the scene and later arrested in connection with the attempted robbery. Melikyan is being charged with Homicide 187(a) PC, Robbery 211 PC & Conspiracy 182(a)(1) PC.

The victim (store owner) was not injured and is cooperating fully with investigators. Based on the evidence gathered, detectives believe this was a targeted and isolated incident involving individuals known to one another. There is no ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with details about the incident, is asked to contact Det. Jauregui(Martin.Jauregui@santamonica.gov) at (310) 458-4852, Detective Sergeant Goodwin (Chad.Goodwin@santamonica.gov) at (310) 458-8774, or the Watch Commander 24 hours a day at (310) 458-8427.