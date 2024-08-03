HOLLYWOOD—I am so happy the writers are FINALLY utilizing actress Heather Tom aka Katie Logan on the CBS soap “The Bold and the Beautiful.” The actress felt nearly absent for a year on the soap but is front and center of a murder mystery storyline. Two people have died, both characters who are not big deals, if we’re being honest.

Not too many people were connected to Tom, besides Poppy, and to a degree Sheila and Deacon. Then within a week, Hollis, a staffer at Il Gardiano met his maker also. He was connected to a few more people, but it was no major death that has ripples. Again, these are people connected to Deacon, Sheila and Poppy to some extent.

Well, Katie is not pleased that Bill Spencer has moved so fast with Poppy and Luna. He is ready to adopt Luna to give her the Spencer name after a paternity test proved that she is indeed his daughter, but Katie isn’t buying it. Yes, at first, I felt Katie was indeed jealous of Poppy and Bill. Bill had finally moved on from her after begging her to give him another chance. Out of nowhere her romance with Carter fizzled (there is never much there to begin with), and she had very little to do if we’re being honest.

Katie has interrupted Poppy and Bill one too many times, so much to the point that Poppy has become annoyed but is she really the culprit who offed Tom and Hollis. It would appear so. I mean Tom threatened to spill that Luna might be his son and not Bill’s and Hollis was digging to find out what happened to Tom before he was offed, and his backpack disappeared.

Poppy seems too obvious of a killer, so if she is the culprit, it is so obvious it will be lackluster when the truth is revealed. Li is the one that I am watching, her behavior is just very off and weird. She was odd about Sheila mentioning Hollis’ missing bag, the paternity test demand seemed forced, and she always seems to be on edge when talk about Poppy, Luna or Bill comes to the forefront.

I almost feel like Li purposely framed Sheila hoping to take the scent off of her, nope, Sheila was cleared of any wrongdoing, so start guessing again who the culprit could be. It could place Katie in some serious danger as she is closer to disclosing that Poppy may have had a fling with Tom the same night she met Bill, and what Luna discovered this week in Poppy’s apartment is starting to raise red flags for Luna as well. Could her mother be guilty or is she simply being framed? I suspect more bodies to drop before the big reveal and with Will returning home to cause more friction in Bill and Poppy’s relationship, Katie being a target of a killer could be a gamechanger. Yes, an older Will caught Poppy and Bill in the act and talk about awkward “B&B” fans.

The only war is not between Poppy and Katie, because Hope and Steffy’s war is intensifying because of Brooke Logan. Steffy is not pleased that Ridge seems to be taking his wife’s side over his. Yes, Steffy, Brooke is Ridge’s wife, so she would come first, but it is apparent Steffy wants her father all for herself. Brooke’s lingerie line is expected to be a big hit in Monte Carlo, but Steffy not having her passport and being delayed on her arrival is about to ignite her war with Hope even more.

Yes, Hope is becoming more infatuated with Finn by the minute, despite Brooke warning her daughter to steer clear because she is married. I guess if she can’t have Thomas, Hope wants to have Finn, and it would be her way of truly sticking it to Steffy for all the mayhem she has caused in her life in recent months. You almost hope Liam would return to the picture and try to repair his marriage, because it feels like he has little to nothing to do at all. The question of the hour is what happens next between Katie and Poppy because it looks like things are getting ugly.