HOLLYWOOD—The war between Katie Logan and Brooke Forrester is back in gear on “The Bold and the Beautiful.” Why in the world did Brooke honestly think, reeling Bill Spencer back into her orbit to attempt to calm the flames between Logan and Forrester Creations would be a good idea? Brooke, seriously, you had a relationship with your sister’s husband, not once, but twice, and the first time you got pregnant! C’mon, Katie forgave you despite those digressions.

Katie has every right to behave and act the way that she has been considering all the times she has been kicked and pushed around. I’m sorry, but I had to put this out there because it annoyed me. Hope, why, why in the hell are you questioning Katie who is giving you a chance to have your own fashion career at a designer that cares about you compared to FC?!

Donna your timing was wrong, you should have talked to Dollar Bill much sooner, instead of waiting. Katie saw Bill’s phone and those messages from her sister and went into an uproar. I mean Katie has every reason to react the way she has considering what Brooke has done to her. Katie unleashed on Bill and then unleashed on Brooke in glorious fashion. Brooke refuses to see her sins of the past and that annoys me as a viewer.

I don’t care what anyone says, Heather Tom is hands down one of the best actresses on daytime TV. That woman eats up a scene in a way I have yet to see any other actress beyond Maura West. She does it in a way that comes across as natural talent. Tom has it and sinks her teeth into every role when given the opportunity to do so. I’m ecstatic to see the writers give Tom such a juicy narrative.

Brooke Logan might be one of the biggest hypocrites on “The Bold and the Beautiful.” This woman can do the most wicked things, and she expects forgiveness every single time, yet if someone wrongs her, watch out, she is about to unleash all wholly hell, and I’m sick of it. As Katie stated, Brooke loves to play the victim and the moment things are turned on her, she loses it, literally and figuratively, and Donna backing Brooke instead of Katie shows her loyalty. For once Donna, stand by the side of your other sister!

I swear Hope is an annoying character; she is so damn flip floppy, and if she starts to regret her decision, I’m done with her. Girl, stand on your own two feet and stop being a got damn baby for once in your adult life. When you make a decision, own it fully without questioning it every single second of your life. The fact that Liam has to talk sense into you says everything.

Bill was licking his wounds to Donna about the situation considering Katie was aware of her husband’s communication with her sister. I cannot wait to see how Ridge reacts to this news because he will not be pleased either, not to mention his daughter Steffy is pregnant with his bestie, Carter’s child.

Carter is starting to squirm, Steffy was already cracking, but with this news I think someone else is going to learn the secret, so get ready for pressure to place Steffy and Carter’s affair to the limelight more than either could ever imagine “B&B” fanatics!