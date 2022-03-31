BEVERLY HILLS—Lt. Giovannia Trejo, Public Information Officer for the Beverly Hills Police Department indicated in a press release to Canyon News that a suspect has been arrested in connection to an attempted robbery.

On February 25, at 3:09 p.m. officers responded to the 200 block of South Beverly Drive for an attempted armed robbery. Before arrival, one suspect fled on foot while a second suspect left in a white SUV. During a search of the area, it was discovered that the suspect discarded a loaded handgun which was found inside a metal trash bin in a nearby alley.

Detectives identified Kavian Sims-Petty, of Victorville, as the suspect who discarded the handgun. On March 9, the Los Angeles Police Department and BHPD Detectives served a search warrant at a location in Los Angeles. During the service of the warrant, Sims-Petty was arrested for an unrelated homicide investigation in Los Angeles. The BHPD investigation connected Sims-Petty to the attempted armed robbery in Beverly Hills.

On March 10, he was charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office with the Beverly Hills attempted robbery 664/211 PC, and 245(A)(2) PC – Assault with a firearm.

He was also charged with a homicide, 187 PC, which occurred in Los Angeles. The BHPD is continuing the investigation for other individuals, including the second suspect seen on multiple videos, attacking the victim.

Anyone with details about this crime is asked to call the BHPD at 310-285-2125. Anonymous reports can

be made by text to TIP BEVHILLSPD followed by the tip information to 888777. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. To access Crime Stoppers, download the “P3 Tips” mobile app or use the website http://www.lacrimestoppers.org.