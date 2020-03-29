LOS ANGELES−Actor, Keith Lawrence Middlebrook, of southern California was arrested Wednesday, March 22, by the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) after reported bogus claims of being infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) and allegedly selling a fake cure.

According to a Department of Justice (DOJ) press release, Special Agents of the FBI arrested Middlebrook Wednesday evening on Federal charges for allegedly soliciting investments in a company that would market a pill that would prevent COVID-19 and an injectable to treat patients who had already been infected with the virus.

The press release indicates that Keith Lawrence Middlebrook, 53 are listed in having addresses including, Westport, Newport Beach, and Murrieta. Middlebrook was arrested following a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court of Los Angeles. Middlebrook is charged with attempted wire fraud, which is a felony that carries a maximum penalty of 20 years of prison time.

The complaint against Middlebrook alleges his claim that he had a “patent-pending cure,” for the virus. Middlebrook was reportedly promising large profits for investments in a company he called, Quantum Cure CV Inc (QP20).

https://www.justice.gov/usao-cdca/pr/southland-man-arrested-federal-charges-alleging-fraudulent-investment-scheme-featuring

Middlebrook also fabricated a story that Earvin “Magic Johnson” was one of the potential investors who was on the board of directors. According to the affidavit in the complaint, Johnson confirmed that he had no knowledge of the scheme.

U.S. Attorney Nick Hanna gave the public a warning to be wary of false claims.

“During these difficult days, scams like this are using blatant lies to prey upon our fears and weakness,” Hanna stated. “While this may be the first federal criminal case in the nation stemming from the pandemic, it certainly will not be the last. I again am urging everyone to be extremely wary of outlandish medical claims and false promises of immense profits. And to those who perpetrate these schemes, know that federal authorities are out in force to protect all Americans, and we will move aggressively against anyone seeking to cheat the public during this critical time.”

The affidavit provides the scenario of Middlebrook offering two potential investors the opportunity to make a $300,000. Investment with the potential to yield $30 million and according to the affidavit, it came with a promise that was secured by a current $1 billion offer “by an unnamed buyer in Dubai.”

The press release reminds us that a criminal complaint contains allegations that a defendant has committed a crime. Every defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

This case is an ongoing investigation being conducted by the FBI and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Valerie Makarewicz and James Hughes, Major Frauds Section.