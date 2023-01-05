BEVERLY HILLS—On Wednesday, January 4, City Manager Nancy Hunt-Coffey announced the appointment of Keith Sterling to the position of Deputy City Manager. Sterling, who has served as Chief Communications Officer since 2021, joins Hunt-Coffey and Assistant City Manager Ryan Gohlich in the City Manager’s Office.

“I am thrilled to welcome Keith to this critical role,” said Hunt-Coffey. “Since joining the City, he has led our communications program through tremendous growth and success and I know his diverse skill set will continue to benefit the City organization and the Beverly Hills community for years to come.”

The city of BH indicated in a news release that while reporting to the City Manager, Sterling will lead the implementation of Mayoral and City Council initiatives; continue to oversee City communications along with Marketing & Economic Sustainability; liaise with the City Clerk in preparation of staff reports for City Council meetings; and manage the Team Beverly Hills program.

He joined the city of Beverly Hills in 2018 and served as primary media spokesperson for high-profile public agencies over the last 15 years. Sterling is a former television news anchor; he earned a degree in journalism from the Roy H. Park School of Communications at Ithaca College.

In line with the BH City Council’s strategic focus on public safety, Hunt-Coffey announced that current Deputy City Manager Gabriella Yap would transition to the role of Senior Policy and Management Administrator, Public Safety. Yap will support the Beverly Hills Fire Department with programs and initiatives while continuing to oversee budgeting, municipal affairs and legislation in the City Manager’s Office.

Garin Hussenjian will serve as Deputy Director Special Projects, Public Safety supporting the Beverly Hills Police Department while supervising the Office of Emergency Management. Both Yap and Hussenjian will report directly to the Beverly Hills City Manager.

Public Information Coordinator Lauren Santillana has been named Public Information Manager and will assume duties as Beverly Hills’ lead Public Information Officer.