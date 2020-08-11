CALIFORNIA — Former “American Idol” winner Kelly Clarkson is temporarily filling in for Judge Simon Cowell on “America’s Got Talent” for one week due to Cowell’s electric bike accident that occurred on Saturday, August 8.

Cowell, 60, was involved in an accident and needed back surgery over the weekend as he was testing out an electric bicycle at his house in Malibu, California. He was taken immediately to the hospital for the surgery that lasted five hours. Clarkson announced her temporary fill-in for Cowell on Twitter. She will be joining judges Howie Mendel, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara on the 15th season of America’s Got Talent.

“My friend, Simon Cowell, is doing better now but was in an accident and won’t be able to make Tuesday and Wednesday’s live shows for ‘AGT’. But no worries America, someone far wiser, cooler and hotter is taking his seat,” she joked. “The unbelievably amazing Kelly Clarkson. You’re welcome in advance!”

Cowell spoke out after the accident on Sunday, August 9 following his surgery stating, “Some good advice.. If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time,” Cowell tweeted. “I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for the kind messages.”

In addition, he thanked the nurses and doctors stating they are “some of the nicest people he has ever met” and adding a “stay safe” message at the end of his tweet. Renowned stars including Piers Morgan and Sofia Vergara have tweeted in regards to his injury wishing him a speedy recovery.