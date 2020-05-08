ENCINO— Kelly Clarkson listed her San Fernando Valley home on the market and is asking for $10 million to take it off her hands.

The 8-bedroom, 11-bathroom home is located in Encino at 16174 Woodvale Road and is just under 10,000 square feet sitting on a bit over half an acre of land. The residence, which was recently built in 2018, features a big backyard, a fire pit, a swimming pool, jacuzzi, BBQ station, and even an outdoor pizza oven.

Chris Corkum and Lisa Brende of Compass Real Estate, whom Clarkson, 38, chose as her realtor, describe the inside:

“The gourmet kitchen is a chef’s dream- featuring three islands, a La Cornue range, two dishwashers, and state of the art appliances. With romantic high-pitched ceilings, a fireplace, private patio, lounge area and an immense walk-in closet, the master suite is like no other.”

If that was not enough, the home also comes with a detached 2-level guest house with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a full kitchen of its own.

Clarkson is currently staying in Montana along with her husband, Brandon Blackstock, and her kids River Rose, 5, Remington Alexander, 3, and her step-children Seth, 13, and Savannah, 18.

Clarkson is a singer-songwriter, actress, author and television personality who came to fame in 2002 after winning the first season of American Idol. She is also selling her Tennessee home for $7.5 million.