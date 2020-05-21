HOLLYWOOD— Kendall Jenner agrees to pay $90K after promoting a failed Fyre Festival that never took place.

The Fyre Festival was intended to be a music festival founded by Billy McFarland, CEO of Fyre Media Inc, and rapper Ja Rule. The festival was scheduled to take place on April 28–30 and May 5–7, 2017, on the Bahamian island of Great Exuma. However, after being promoted by big names such as Jenner, Bella Hadid, and others, the festival was postponed indefinitely due to many issues with security, food, accommodation, medical services and artist relations. Patrons were promised luxury villas and gourmet meals after paying thousands of dollars for it, but received prepackaged sandwiches and FEMA tents instead.

Jenner was paid $275K in order to promote the festival, according to the trustee in the Fyre Festival bankruptcy case. The trustee claimed that the money constituted a fraudulent transfer because she was paid to promote a festival the organizers could never pull off.

Jenner agreed to pay $90k to the trustee, who sued to recover some of the money that the creditors for the festival lost. The judge has yet to sign off on the terms of Kendall’s settlement. In October 2018, McFarland was sentenced to six years in prison and ordered to forfeit US $26 million for the fraudulent festival which never took place.