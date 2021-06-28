HELLO AMERICA!—If you are those who demand tons of class from those performers who helm a show, all one has to do is call Alicia Keys and you will be set for an unforgettable evening. She is signed to headline this year’s Cannes Film Festival. One European critic said, “When Keys makes an entrance on stage, her presence makes every moment she is there more than special, it is magic, she is a princess, that’s for sure!” The 27th edition of amfAR Gala Cannes on July 16, the final weekend of this year’s festival runs from July 6-July 17.

Joining the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter at this year’s event — which is being held outdoors at Villa Eilenroc, a new venue for this year — will be jury president Spike Lee. The program includes a fashion show curated by Carine Roitfeld and chairs Angela Bassett, Len Blavatnik, Rachel Brosnahan, Milla Jovovich, Nicole Kidman, Regina King, Heidi Klum, Catherine O’Hara, Aldis Hodge, Freida Pinto, Roitfeld, Zoe Saldana, Michelle Yeoh, Youn Yuh-Jung, global fundraising chairman Milutin Gatsby, and amfAR co-chairs T. Ryan Greenawalt and Kevin McClatchy.

Simon de Pury and Sandra Nedvedskaia will conduct a live auction that is said to include items from the fashion show as well as a collection of artworks and luxury one-of-a-kind items.

The organization has restricted the number of guests in attendance from 900 to 400 and those who make the cut will be asked to practice social distancing while following all national and local public health ordinances.

News of the gala follows on the heels of the easing of other social restrictions as France just lifted an eight-month nightly curfew. The 11 p.m. curfew was set to remain in place through June 30, but French Prime Minister Jean Castex opted to move it up due to better-than-expected data on COVID-19 infection rates.

Actor Chris Robinson called to say that he is considering doing a film that will have him sitting as a “judge” during the entire film.

“It is the best offer I have had since I left General Hospital and The Bold and the Beautiful.” Chris has been planning to write a book about his many years in Tinsel Town but has been forced to put it on a waiting list since his major move to Arizona on his ranch. “This current offer seems to be a god-send. I won’t have to jump from a horse or escape through darken roads, trying to escape from the law or someone else who wants to kill me!”

Ruta Lee contacted to all of her fans that she has been spending much of her time at one of her homes in Mexico since hubby Wes passed away. She has been offered several film roles, but claims that it is still a bit too soon to get back in front of the cameras again.