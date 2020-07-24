CALIFORNIAーStarting Monday, July 20, KFC is now supplying Beyond Meat chicken (plant-based meat) nuggets to over 50 of their restaurants in Southern California.

The CEO of Beyond Meat, Ethan Brown, is known for producing plant-based products for fast-food chains such as Carl’s Jr., Del Taco, Hardee’s, Dunkin’ and Subway. After much success with the “Beyond Burger,” Brown is working with KFC to perfect plant-based fried chicken.

California will be the third market test in the country. KFC launched their first test in Atlanta, GA, last summer. When the fried chicken chain sold out the plant-based product within five hours, they made a second test in areas like Charlotte, N.C. and Nashville, TN earlier this year. 60 of their stores in those areas also found themselves selling out of the product.

Andrea Zahumensky, chief marketing officer of KFC U.S., looked forward to introduce the new item to the West Coast after good reviews in the East Coast, saying:

“We know the East Coast loved it, so we thought we’d give those on the West Coast a chance to tell us what they think in an exclusive sneak peek,” Zahumensky said.

They will be available in Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego in 50 KFC restaurants while supplies last. The price will begin at $6.99 for a six-piece nugget.