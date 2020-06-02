SHERMAN OAKS–The Help Groups Kids Like Me Program will offer virtual summer camps starting June 15. Registration is now open, and participants can choose from three offerings including Camp Sunshine, Village Glen, and STEM3 Academy.

The mission statement of the Kids like Me Program is to provide neurodiverse kids ages 6 to 18 with ASD and other special needs a safe and enriching atmosphere to engage, experience, and explore. “Children with special needs can benefit greatly from fun, recreational activities that encourage social skills as well as developmental growth,” Kids like Me indicated in a statement.

Each camper will be matched with one peer group and join a variety of interactive activities, such as social skills, fun & fitness, engaging games, science experiments, and arts & crafts, via the Zoom meeting.

Camp Sunshine is a program for kids, teenagers, and young adults ages 6 to 21 with moderate to severe autism spectrum disorder and other special needs to participate in a series of activities which include drama, music, game, and sports.

Village Glen is designed for kids ages 6 to 14 with high functioning autism spectrum disorders and other social challenges. The counselors will bring evidence-based practices into each activity and help kids develop core strengths such as conversation ability, non-verbal communication, creativity, frustration tolerance, and emotional development. The camp starting from August 17 to August 19 is exclusively for residents in Sherman Oaks only.

STEM3 Academy gives kids ages 7 to 13 with high functioning autism spectrum disorders, ADHD, and other social and learning differences an opportunity to participate in courses such as Rube Goldberg machines, chemistry, and physics in the kitchen.

Camp Sunshine and Village Glen dates are June 15-19, June 22-26, June 29- July 2, August 3-7, August 10-14, and August 17-21. STEM3 Academy dates are June 22-26 and June 29-July 3. For more information, please visit the website at www.kidslikemela.org/camps.