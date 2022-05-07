LOS ANGELES-The Edmonton Oilers crushed the Los Angeles Kings, 8-2 on Friday, May 6 at Crypto.com Arena in game 3 of their first round playoff matchup. Not only did the Oilers take a 2-1 series lead, their offense has taken firm control outscoring the Kings 14-2 over the last two games.

Playing in front of the home crowd for their first playoff game since 2018, the Los Angeles Kings had a rough night to say the least. Incapable of stopping Edmonton’s onslaught,trailing 5-0 in the second period.

Evander Kane had a hat trick for the Oilers, while Zach Hyman scored two goals in this lopsided victory. One of the NHL’s brightest stars, the Oiler’s Connor McDavid added a goal and two assists on the night. In the three games he already has six points in the series.

The Kings got goals from Anze Kopitar and Phillip Danault, with Kopitar collecting two points in defeat. The Kings got 13 saves from Jonathan Quick and 16 saves from Cal Petersen in the loss. However, it was too little too late by that point.

Down 2-0 after the first period, the game got out of hand for L.A. With the teams skating at 4-on-4, the Kings had three skaters caught up ice, leading to a 2-on-1 the other way. Connor McDavid hit Leon Draisaitl for the back-post tap-in giving Edmonton a 3-0 lead, Draistial’s third goal of the series.

Coming into the series the Kings knew their was little margin for error. Edmonton has now regained home ice advantage in the series.

If the Kings stand a chance of evening the series, they must stop the Oilers rapid scoring attack. For example, Edmonton scored three goals all in the brief time span of 3:24 in the second period, putting the game on ice for the Kings, no pun intended. Kings coach McClellan minced no words with his post game summary.

“I can summarize it all up for you, we can all go home. We weren’t any good, we’re really disappointed, we got trapped playing their game. You can ask me about individuals, I’ll give you the same answer for all of them. They weren’t any good, and we have to regroup tomorrow,” said Los Angeles Kings head coach Todd McLellan said in a press conference that only went 31 seconds.

After dropping their last two games in a disappointing fashion, the Los Angeles Kings look to even the series and rebound tomorrow night. Game 4 is on Sunday, May 8 at 7:00 p.m. from Crypto.com Arena. The game will air on TBS.