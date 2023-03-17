LOS ANGELES—After trailing 1-0 at the end of the first period, the Los Angeles Kings went on a scoring rampage to open up the second period on route to a 5-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Tuesday, March 14 at Crypto.com Arena.

Like the pouring rain descending upon the fans who braved the harsh weather, the Kings poured it on the Islanders scoring four goals in the second period. As New York proved helpless against the overwhelming Kings offensive deluge.

The Kings got goals from five different players in the victory – Quinton Byfield, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo Blake Lizotte, Trevor Moore – and points from 14 different skaters.

Kings Trevor Moore was impressed by the team converting on the power play, one of the few weaknesses in an otherwise Stanley Cup caliber team.

“It’s huge we scored. Last year we relied on our 5-on-5 game and we still have to rely on it, we still have to be a better 5-on-5 team, but now we have the added boost of having really good special teams. I think it’s been great,” said Moore postgame.

New York scored the lone goal from the first period to take a 1-0 lead into the first intermission. Defenseman Ryan Pulock sprung forward Pierre Engvall into a 1-on-1 situation and he pulled the puck to his forehand in the slot and fired past Korpisalo for the game-opening goal.

The Kings evened the contest less than two minutes into the second period, through Lizotte, to tie the game at one. Off a won faceoff by Lizotte, the puck found Sean Walker at the left point and he fired toward the net, with Lizotte getting the deflection on the way through.

Los Angeles had gone an icy 3 for 31 conversion on the power play since the All-Star break. Taking advantage of a 5-on-3 power play, the Kings struck twice to open up a 3-1 lead midway through the second frame.

First, on a two-man advantage, forward Anze Kopitar hesitated and fed Doughty in his wheelhouse, with the veteran defenseman hammering the one-timer past Islanders netminder Ilya Sorokin for the go-ahead goal. Iafallo made it 3-1 59 seconds later, the team’s second power-play goal of the night.

Forward Viktor Arvidsson fired off the post, with his rebound deflecting off of Iafallo’s chest, right to his stick and into the net for his tenth goal of the season, the athleticism combined with the thunderous and spontaneous roar from the crowd made it the play of the game.

Moore made it 4-1 just past the midway point of the middle stanza, his first goal since returning from injury. The Islanders added one late in the second period, pushing the score to 4-2 through 40 minutes of play.

New Kings Goaltender Joonas Korpisalo improved to 3-0, making crucial saves as the Islanders attempted a spirited come back effort late. Korpisalo as he made 26 saves on 28 shots faced.

Los Angeles Kings improved to (39-20-9) on the season. Second place in the Western Conference standings behind the Las Vegas Golden Knights.