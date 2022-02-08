HOLLYWOOD HILLS—The Riverdale star, KJ APA, recently listed his Hollywood Hills retreat for $3 million. The tropical home is located in the Nicholas Canyon area of Hollywood Hills, and is perched at the top of the street behind a secluded wooden gate.

APA originally bought the home for $2.5 million at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The three bedroom, three bath home is complete with 3,500 square feet of open living space. The home features many additions including Spanish tile, dark hardwood floors, and arched doorways.

A den, gourmet kitchen, and oversized Cantera fireplace also reside within the home. The master suite is completed with wood-framed French doors and a spacious roof terrace overlooking the canyon below.

Stunning gourmet kitchen

Apa and his long term girlfriend Clara Berry have made many renovations to this home, and it is now on the market.