HOLLYWOOD HILLS—The Riverdale star, KJ APA, recently listed his Hollywood Hills retreat for $3 million. The tropical home is located in the Nicholas Canyon area of Hollywood Hills, and is perched at the top of the street behind a secluded wooden gate.

APA originally bought the home for $2.5 million at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The three bedroom, three bath home is complete with 3,500 square feet of open living space. The home features many additions including Spanish tile, dark hardwood floors, and arched doorways.

A den, gourmet kitchen, and oversized Cantera fireplace also reside within the home. The master suite is completed with wood-framed French doors and a spacious roof terrace overlooking the canyon below.

Apa and his long term girlfriend Clara Berry have made many renovations to this home, and it is now on the market.