UNITED STATES—On September 6, the Douglasville Police Department arrested Terresha Lucas, 30, on eight felony counts of terroristic threats and acts after an investigation revealed that she was delivering handwritten letters impersonating a member of the Klu Klux Klan (KKK).

Neighbors who received the letters reported that “He used the N-Word,” and made reference to the KKK, hanging people, killing children, killing whole families, and setting their houses on fire.

A resident on Manning Drive in the Brookmont subdivision in Douglasville, approximately 23 miles west of Atlanta began receiving threatening letters in December 2020. Additional letters followed February 17, February 22, March 1 and March 3. The letters were sent to two families to begin and reached as many as seven families. The letters were hand-delivered in the night and discovered by residents in the morning.

Investigators knocked on doors and reviewed surveillance and doorbell cameras with no breaks in the case until Labor Day 2021, there was a break in the case. Details on the investigation have not been made public.

Investigators allege that Lucas wrote letters describing herself as “a six-foot-tall white man with a long red beard who did not live in the neighborhood.” She could face up to 5 years and $5,000 in fines for each count if convicted as charged. Her first court appearance was last week, where she was denied bond.

Canyon News reached out to Officer Nathan Shumaker of the Douglasville Police Department, but did not hear back in time for print.

“Detectives Nathan Shumaker and Andre Futch worked the case, which garnered television news coverage March 4 on CBS-46 News when an alarmed resident called the station about a note he received,” reads details from the Douglasville Police Department Facebook page.

Police Chief Dr. Gary Sparks said their persistence and dedication were major factors in solving this case.

“Our investigators had the drive to stick with this case and see it all to the end,” Sparks said. “That’s what we’re all about and this reflects the professionalism and integrity of the department. They stayed with it and put in a lot of hours. Even when some people went to the media, which could have hampered our investigation, we still stuck with it to the end.”