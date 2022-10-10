HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On October 8, at approximately 6:55 p.m. the Los Angeles Police Department received a 9-1-1 call of a man wielding a knife at the McDonald’s on Hollywood Boulevard and North McCadden.

At 8:19 p.m. authorities received another 9-1-1 call for a man brandishing a knife at 19741 Camarillo Street in North Hollywood.



Reports of the two incidents came from the Citizen App. Canyon News reached out to Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department and to Los Angeles Police Department Hollywood Division for more information.



Officer Ho of the LAPD informed Canyon News that she did see the report of a call for help. The suspect fled before officers arrived on the scene. There was no report of a second incident.



A virtual neighborhood watch program called, “Spot Crime,” has records of the following crimes that have taken place including twenty thefts, seven robberies, four burglaries, three reports of vandalism, twelve assaults, one crime just labeled, “arrest,” and another labeled, “other on the report” occurring in Hollywood Hills between October 2 and October 8.