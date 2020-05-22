BEVERLY HILLS—On April 30 Julien’s Auction presented concrete from Kobe Bryant’s 2011 hand print at the famed Graupman’s Chinese Theater. Julien’s Auction claimed it to be a cement of a test handprint before the ceremony (24 by 30 by 4 inches)

Bryant, a professional basketball player was the first athlete to leave a print in this theater. He died at the age of 41, with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, on January 26, after a helicopter crash in Calabasas. Rick Probstsein stated that the price of Bryant’s memorabilia reached 15 times the original price after his death.

The auction took place at Julien’s Auction Beverly Hills located at 257 N. Canon Drive and was done live virtually through Julienslive.com at 10 a.m. PDT on Thursday, May 21. The auction contained items from historical sport athletes and was done under the title “Sport Legends” with other memorabilia.

It was stated that Julien’s Auction’s estimated the price of Bryant’s handprint between $4,000-$6,000. The price rose around 18 times the estimation and was sold for $75,000 with 17 bids.

Followed by his handprint, other memorabilia from the athlete was including Bryant’s 1999-2000 NBA finals Los Angeles Lakers signed uniform that sold for $43,750. His shoes were sold for $25,600 and his signed basketball sold for 64,000. The total for all items sold tallied $202,590.