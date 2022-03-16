CALIFORNIA—On Monday, March 14, 2022, students and staff of Kraemer Middle School in Placentia, were sent home early after Assistant Principal Moises Plascencia, 40, shot and killed himself on the school campus at approximately 9:00 a.m.

Placentia Police Department responded to the call. Reports indicate that no one was present in the staff room when Mr. Plascencia committed suicide.

Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Jim Elsasser shared a message on the Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District webpage informing the public of the “unfathomable tragedy,” that occurred at Kraemer Middle School.

Placentia is located in northern Orange County in the southeastern part of the state of California.

“Moises was so much more than a respected assistant principal. He was a father, husband, brother, and friend to so many in our school district community. His passing, and the manner in which it occurred, has left us devastated, confused, and heartbroken; however, we ask that you please respect his family’s privacy during this incredibly difficult time.”

Dr. Elsasser stated that mental health professionals would be on-hand for any faculty or students needing help coping with the loss.

“While we may never make sense of or understand why this occurred, we do know that turning to each other during this time for support is essential. Our team of highly qualified mental health professionals will be on campus to support Kraemer but also available to support our students, staff, and families affected by this incident across the district. Please contact your school’s front office to access these supports.”

Reports and photos depict Mr. Plascencia as a man that loved to spend time with his wife and family, partake in school activities, and driving his beloved Impala.

School resumed classes on Tuesday, March 15, with counselors on-site for students in need of them.