STUDIO CITY—At an estimated payment of $26,900 a month, media personality, producer, entertainment manager Kris Jenner has put her mansion on the market for around $8 million.

The property has 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms and has a 0.88 acre lot, and is a total of 7,843 square feet. The property is located on 11947 Iredell Street in Studio City. It was last sold for $5.25 million in 2018. It was built in 1983 and contains a four-car garage.

The master suite has its own large private patio with dual walk-in closets. It also has a bathroom with a private walkway to the saltwater pool and jacuzzi. The villa is elevated along the driveway and is a distance from the street. Additional amenities include a chef’s kitchen with breakfast room, formal dining room, and screening room. The outdoor kitchen has a wine cellar and wine tasting room.

The home’s floors are made from polished wood and there is a chandelier with a statue. As you walk to the back of the mansion, the property contains a pool, which can be viewed from the back of the mansion’s terrace.

The estate was used as a decoy for Jenner’s mansion on the long-running “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.” The property was featured on “Chelsea Lately,” “True Blood,” “American Horror Story,” “Chuck,” and in a Victoria’s Secret commercial.