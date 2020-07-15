SANTA MONICA — Kristin McCowan has been appointed as the city of Santa Monica’s newest council member by a single vote at Santa Monica’s July 14 City Council meeting, filling the position Greg Morena vacated when he resigned in June.

If McCowan wants to maintain her seat for a full term, she will have to win the support of the voters in Santa Monica’s upcoming council elections in November.

McCowan’s appointment makes her the first Black councilwoman to serve on Santa Monica’s City Council, selected from 109 candidates. McCowan’s appointment also marks the first time City Council has held a woman majority.

Council member McCowan said a few words after being appointed: “I am honored to have the opportunity to serve my hometown during this critical time… I look forward to bringing together our many voices as we work to recover and heal as one community.”

Morena resigned in June due after a conflict of interest arose between renegotiating his restaurant lease on the Santa Monica Pier and his City Council position.

McCowan was born and raised in Santa Monica’s Pico neighborhood, actually attending high school with her predecessor Greg Morena. After a career in Washington working under Obama as a Presidential appointee in FEMA and the Executive Office, McCowan returned to Santa Monica. She first worked under Mayor Eric Garcetti before becoming the Executive Director for the Getty House Foundation.

McCowan’s local roots are reflected in the goals she detailed in her City Council application, writing, “Aside from continuing to support the progressive foundation of the city – more affordable housing, a more sustainable future, forward-thinking policies that have made it a model around the world.”

Council member McCowan detailed four goals in her application. The first is to represent her generation of Santa Monican citizens. Half of Santa Monica’s electorate is under 45 and McCowan intends to champion their concerns. Her second goal focuses on economic recovery and justice. She writes, “future generations will be able to work AND live here.”

McCowan’s third goal centers on public safety, with the intention to reimagine it in order to “protect EVERYONE in their homes and out in the community.” Her fourth goal is to, “[increase] opportunities for historically disenfranchised and vulnerable communities.”

McCowan is also a member of the Santa Monica Pier Corporation Board, a position she will have to resign from after becoming a council member.

Opponents of the appointment criticized the city appointing McCowan when an election is three months away. Critic say the appointment gives her a leg up against other candidates. Currently, a majority of the council was originally appointed before winning subsequent re-elections.

If McCowan intends on serving a full term through November 2022, she will need to run and win in the upcoming local elections. The election nomination period for the City Council opened this week.

“Tonight, for the first time in history, Santa Monica has a female-majority City Council. And for the first time in decades, our Black community has a member on the dais. Diversity and equity have long been our policies, and it’s gratifying to see those values represented at the highest level of city government.”