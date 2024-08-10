HOLLYWOOD—“General Hospital” totally knows how to deliver a curveball and set the stage for a ton of dramatic events that totally turns your expectations upside down. I was certain the writers were plotting Ava to have her grand moment over Sonny only to be shot or possibly killed to open the door for a whodunit mystery.

Now, what I didn’t expect is what has literally just unfolded in a matter of days. Ava Jerome went on the attack against Kristina Davis and it led to a crash threw a window and a body in the water at the Metro Court. Kristina was not happy she was being subpoenaed by Ava in her custody case and confronted Avery’s mom.

The conversation became tense as Kristina threatened to expose that Ava murdered Connie in cold blood (she did) and was responsible for tampering with Morgan’s meds (she did) leading to his fiery crash. Making matters worse Ava is almost repeating history by tampering with Sonny’s meds. Meds for a guy who is open about his bipolar diagnosis. Well, it culminated with Ava pushing and lunging at Kristina, causing her to trip over John Cates luggage, flying through a window and tumbling into a pool.

As a result, Kristina who is almost nine months pregnant looked like a goner. I mean “GH” wouldn’t dare kill off such a major character, would they? I thought not, but I wasn’t sure. However, that baby that TJ and Molly were expecting did not survive; Kristina’s life is literally hanging in the balance and my theory about Ava potentially meeting the Grim Reaper after a string of bad deeds is growing by the minute. Let’s see her enemies include Sonny, Carly, Jason, Kristina, Blaze, Brook Lynn, Blaze’s mother, Dante, Michael, Nina, Alexis and you can now add TJ and Molly to the list.

Yeah, this would be epic if the writers took this route, I’m not sure if they are willing to do so, but I truly hope they consider it because it would be delicious TV. With that said, Ava tried to cover her tracks as much as possible, but a witness saw her, that witness being Trina. Yes, we all like to believe Ava turned a new leaf especially after Kiki’s death, but with Esme, Nikolas and that whole debacle the situation only brought her back to her dark side and Trina is FINALLY starting to see it much to her chagrin. Gio was a listening ear for her, but as Josslyn told her pal before steer clear of anything with Ava that is not directly involving the art gallery.

I can totally see Curtis and Portia having to step in if they feel Ava is threatening or placing their daughter in harm’s way after what she already suffered with Spencer as a result of Esme. Dante was heated when he confronted Ava and he did everything to perfection to get her to crack and poke holes in her story. So much to the point he placed cuffs on her and hauled her to the police station for attempted murder.

Now with that baby is dying, Ava is in hotter water than what she ever expected, as she is facing manslaughter charges. Things are about to get as worse. Not to mention Brick has photos of Ava canoodling with Cates. That makes her case with Scott really tenuous at best, and Cates, you’re not looking too hot as Anna is hoping to nail you for your entanglement in blackmailing Jason to protect Carly.

I loved that Carly tossed John out of her hotel, only to get arrested and for him to return and to leave his luggage in Ava’s room in the midst of a crime scene let alone. Ava is not smart, not at all. That is not even the tip of the iceberg, that goes to everyone railing at Sonny. Little do they know he’s on placebos so his actual medicine is not working and he’s spiraling. So much to the point after Kristina lost the baby and Molly railed into him, he went to the Port Charles roof and planned to take his life, but he had a visit from Morgan.

Yes, fans have wanted Morgan to return to the canvas for years, and Bryan Craig finally made that return to convince his dad not to take his life. Fantastic and heart-wrenching drama to say the least. One can only hope this leads to SOMEONE, ANYONE testing Sonny’s meds to discover someone has tampered with his dosage. Well that person is Dr. Kevin Collins. Sonny went to him after almost jumping off the roof at GH and asked for help. Kevin did blood work and discovered something about Sonny’s meds.

Oh, Ava, you in danger girl. First it was Valentin, but Ava took things to an entirely new level for her own personal gain and this might be the one move that causes Ava Jerome to lose her life. Things are definitely hitting a feverish pitch on “GH” and I am glued to the TV screen.