HOLLYWOOD HILLS— Kurt Russell, 69, and Goldie Hawn, 75, will co-star in a new movie. The couple of 37 years will appear in the Netflix holiday film “The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two.”

The two will be playing as Mr. and Mrs. Claus where Santa Claus and teenager Kate Pierce must save Christmas from an irritated elf who wants to cancel the holiday forever. The release date for the first movie “The Christmas Chronicles” was on November 18, 2020.

During the movie premiere, the couple were seen kissing, celebrating their new movie. Hawn has also commented on social media that, “Of all the roles [she has] had, [she] could play the magical Mrs. Claus for the rest of [her] life.”

One user on Instagram commented, “Oh my Lord I can’t wait to see it. I watch the other one a few times a week. Just watch it just now.” Others have expressed how they can not wait for the release.

The couple began dating in 1983 when filming the movie: “Swing Shift.” They raised four children together which also include actors Kate and Oliver Hudson from Hawn’s previous marriage to Bill Hudson. In 2017, the two sold their longtime house in the Palisades for just under $7 million.