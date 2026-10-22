WESTWOOD, MA—Kyle Kennedy, granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy, died at 42 in her home in Westwood, Massachusetts. on September 21, according to an obituary from Burke Funeral Homes. The public was informed about her death on Tuesday, October 20.

A statement from Burke Funeral Homes stated she “passed away peacefully” in her home after having “built a career devoted to early childhood education.”

Kennedy was most well known for her activism in regard to early childhood education highlighting the importance of access to education for children with disabilities. Kennedy testified in front of lawmakers just one year before her death as she brought major accessibility issues to legislators. She suffered a severe spinal cord injury back in 2020, resulting in “long-term paralysis, disability and other medical challenges,” her obituary stated. While suffering from disabilities, her official cause of death is still pending.

“Blessed with a formidable intellect, dry wit, and beauty, she will be remembered for her devotion to her children Conor, Josephine, and Declan, and her support for educational reform for disadvantaged children and for people living with disabilities,” Kennedy’s obituary states.

Kennedy is survived by her two sons, Conor and Declan; her ex-husband, Liam Kerr; her mother, Victoria Denise Gifford; her brother, Michael LeMoyne Kennedy Jr.; and her sister, Rory Gifford Kennedy.