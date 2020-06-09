WEST HOLLYWOOD—Kylie Jenner, 22, was spotted out on Sunday, June 7, going out to eat and clubbing all without a face mask on. The make-up mogul who recently lost her title of ‘Forbes Youngest Billionaire,’ was faced with backlash due to her failure to abide by social distancing rules. Twitter users also gave Jenner heat for her ability to spend a night out on the town, yet is nowhere to be seen protesting for Black Lives Matter, when in fact her 2-year-old daughter Stormi is black.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star was photographed with pal Fai Khadra, 28, who has more often been associated with sister Kendall Jenner, 24. Khadra is a model of Palestinian heritage, raised on the shores of Dubai.

The Kylie Cosmetics Founder left the West Hollywood nightclub, ‘Bootsy Bellows,’ owned by actor David Arquette, 48, at around 1:20 in the morning on Monday. Before heading out for a night on the town, Jenner was seen reportedly having dinner at Nobu.

The active social media starlet has not posted any picture or videos of her late night rendezvous in West Hollywood. Nor has she addressed any backlash she has received for being spotted out without a mask on. Jenner, however, is not afraid to promote her newest products with Kylie Skin, during this time of crisis. Fellow partner in crime, Fai Khadra has yet to post or comment on the night out either.

While it is true that California has started re-opening bars and restaurants starting the first week of June, the state still requires residents wear a mask in public in order to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

