BEVERLY HILLS—On January 17, Jrue Mesgan, 23, who has allegedly been stalking model, Kylie Jenner, 24, was arrested near her Holmby Hills home.

Jenner is known for her make-up empire, Kylie Cosmetics, and is connected to the Kardashian family. Her stalker is a repeat offender. A judge issued a five-year restraining order for the suspect to stay away from Kylie.

Mesgan was found in Jenner’s home drinking beer and attempting to steal alcohol when he was arrested for burglary. TMZ reported that Jenner had already violated an existing restraining order when he showed up and buzzed her gate on December 26, 2021.

He was arrested for violating a court order and was held on a $20,000 bond. LAPD Central booked Mesgan into jail at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on December 6, 2021 at 8:15 p.m. Mesgan spent the night in jail and was released the following morning at 8:01 a.m. on his own recognizance.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office noted that Mesgan has four arrest records listed on their inmate reports.

Mesgan was arrested again on December 9, 2021, by LAPD-WLA (West Los Angeles Division), and booked into jail at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department at 10:20 p.m. He was released the following day at 10:24 a.m. He was given a citation and a court date of April 15, 2022, to appear at Los Angeles County Superior Court.

On December 26, 2021, Mesgan was arrested for a third time by LAPD-WLA and booked into jail at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department at 1:14 a.m. He was released on December 28, 2021, at 4:36 p.m. He had a scheduled court date at Los Angeles County Superior Court on January 13, 2022. No further information was listed on that arrest record.

The suspect was last arrested on January 23, 2022, by the LAPD West Los Angeles Division and booked at the Men’s Central Jail in Los Angeles at 6:24 p.m. with a $100,000 bond. His next scheduled court date of Monday, February 7, at Hollywood Superior Court at 8:30 a.m.