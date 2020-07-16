LOS FELIZ— On Tuesday, July 14, City Attorney Mike Feur publicized that his office won two cases associated to the establishment of homeless shelters in Los Angeles, with one of them opening this month by Mulholland Fountain on Riverside Drive.

The Griffith Park “A Bridge Home” shelter is slated to have a 10,8000 square foot tent with 100 transitional beds, in addition to hygiene products, storage, food and case management services for the homeless people near the Los Feliz area.

The original lawsuit was filed by Friends of Waverly, challenging the launch of establishment of the Griffith Park homeless shelter by nearby residents and property owners. Freud states that the California Supreme Court denied a petition to review filed by the Venice Stakeholders Association against a similar 154 bed project in Venice. The Venice residents sent in complaints regarding their close proximity of the homeless shelter to their homes and schools, making the stakeholders association sue over the original plan in establishing it. The lawsuit claimed that the facility violated the Griffith J. Griffith’s intention that the land he donated for Griffith Park be utilized only for parkland purposes.

According to the 2020 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count, there is currently an estimate of more than 18,000 people residing in vehicles, tents and makeshift shelters across the Los Angeles County.

“The Los Feliz Bridge Home will provide lifesaving services to countless men and women currently living on the streets,” Los Angeles Council Member Ryu said in a statement. “We know that homelessness isn’t solved when we say no– it’s only solved when we work together as a community to find real world solutions. I’ve been thrilled to see the positive reception that this facility has garnered from much of the community, and I’m looking forward to opening the doors at the end of the month.”