BEVERLY HILLS—On Thursday, June 4, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced that Los Angeles County will no longer be enforcing a curfew in the area.

The tweet reads, “Based upon current situational awareness and the recent pattern of peaceful actions by protesters, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (@LASDHQ) will no longer enforce a curfew. Other jurisdictions are free to make their own decisions.”

The announcement comes after five consecutive days of curfews in Los Angeles County. On Tuesday June 2, Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore indicated that more than 2,700 people were arrested during the protests, a majority for not following curfew.

On Wednesday, June 3, the American Civil Liberties Union and Black Lives Matter–L.A. filed a lawsuit against the city and county of Los Angeles claiming that the curfews violated journalists’ ability to report on protests and the First Amendment’s protection of free speech.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti also announced that the city will be lifting the curfew via his Twitter, stating: “I have lifted the curfew in the City of Los Angeles. We remain strongly committed to protecting the right of Angelenos to make their voices heard and ensuring the safety of our community.”

Santa Monica revealed that it will “follow the Los Angeles County curfew for Thursday, June 4, if one is announced.”

Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, Culver City, and Malibu have announced that they are following Los Angeles County in lifting their curfews.