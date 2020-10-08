GRIFFITH PARK—The Los Angeles Zoo will offer a new drive-in movie experience starting on Friday, October 16, with tickets going on sale on Monday, October 5.

“We’re proud to present our first-ever drive-in movie series,” The Los Angeles Zoo said on its website. “This wildly wonderful nighttime experience offers safe, physically distanced fun for all ages and is produced in accordance with county and state health and safety guidelines.”

The event will take place on three separate weekends and each will have a special theme with a different combination of movies to represent that theme. One movie will be shown per day.

On the first weekend, the theme will be “Animal Adventures.” On Friday, October 16, the LA Zoo will host a showing of “Dr. Doolittle” (1998) — “Zootopia” will play on the October 17, and “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” on the October 18.

The zoo will open gates for the public at 6:00 p.m., with screenings scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Vehicles with up to two guests will pay $40, while vehicles with three or more guests will pay $55, according to the Los Angeles Zoo.

The third weekend of the event will be a Halloween-themed “Hair-Raising Halloween” weekend with four screenings, beginning with “Clue” on Thursday, October 29 and ending with “Poltergeist” (1982) on Sunday, November 1.

For the third weekend, prices change from $40 to $100 for vehicles with up to two guests, and from $55 to $140 for vehicles with three or more guests.

Similar to other drive-in events throughout the city, the Los Angeles Zoo will require guests to wear masks upon arrival and doing the screenings whenever they are not inside their vehicles.

The L.A. Zoo reopened on August 26 after closing on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Guests are only able to visit the zoo with an online reservation. The zoo draws more than 1.8 million guests per year, according to their website.